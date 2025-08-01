Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Lancashire apologize for inconvenience to Pakistan fan

Lancashire County Cricket Club has issued an apology after a fan was thrown out of the ground during the fourth Test match between England and India at Manchester's Old Trafford. The incident involved Farooq Nazar, who was asked by a security guard to cover his Pakistan cricket shirt. The request was made by a steward working for Lancashire, who said he had been sent by "control" to ask Nazar to cover his shirt.

Context Reason behind the request Lancashire clarified that their response to Nazar was influenced by a separate incident involving Indian and Pakistani fans during the Test match. On Saturday, a group of supporters waved a Pakistan national flag, which led to tensions with Indian fans. The stewards managed to defuse the situation by respectfully asking them to put away the flag, which they did without hesitation.

Escalation Nazar refused to cover his shirt Nazar refused to cover his shirt, which was a replica of Pakistan's traditional green limited-overs kit. He was then escorted away by police officers. According to Lancashire's statement, he was "asked to leave the stadium by stewards and police officers due to unacceptable behavior directed toward the stewarding team." The club has since apologized for any upset or offense caused by this incident.