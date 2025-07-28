How England's Test side has fared at The Oval

After four thrilling matches, England and India are set to clash in the 5th Test at The Oval , London, starting July 31. England currently lead the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1 after winning at Headingley and Lord's. The iconic Oval, also known as Kennington Oval, has played host to several riveting encounters. As per ESPNcricinfo, England have won 45 Tests on this ground.

Record England have played 106 Tests at The Oval Between 1880 and 2024, England have played 106 Tests at The Oval, as per ESPNcricinfo. The hosts have won 45 and lost 24 matches here, with 37 games ending in draws. Notably, England have won five of their 14 Tests against India on this ground. The tally includes seven draws. Playing 39 Tests against arch-rivals Australia here, England have won 18.

Information England's record against other sides England have lost a solitary Test each against New Zealand and South Africa at The Oval. They own four and eight wins respectively. The hosts have won seven and lost six Tests against West Indies at this venue.

Performers A look at England's top performers Leonard Hutton is the highest run-scorer at The Oval in Test cricket. He scored 1,521 runs at 89.47 here. His tally includes a triple-ton (364). Meanwhile, Joe Root has slammed 793 runs from 11 Tests at 41.73 (2 tons) on this ground. Meanwhile, Ian Botham has taken the most Test wickets at The Oval (52). Chris Woakes owns 26 wickets at 25.23 here.