'Can Op Sindoor be called successful when...?': Congress targets Centre 

The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate on "Operation Sindoor" on Monday, with Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi questioning the operation's success when Pakistan can attack again in the future. "They (Centre) said we attacked them inside their homes. But, they are also saying that Operation Sindoor is incomplete because Pakistan can do it again in the future. They said it themselves. Then how was the operation a success?" Gogoi asked.

Military losses How many Indian jets were lost in the operation Gogoi also asked how many Indian jets were lost in the operation. "There are just 35 Rafale jets in India, and if some of them have been downed, I think it is a big loss," Gogoi said, referring to Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's earlier statement that India suffered losses in the air. Gogoi further questioned the government's transparency since the attack, saying, "100 days have passed...but this government has not brought the terrorists to justice."

Operation details Singh dismissed allegations that the operation was stopped under pressure Initiating the 16-hour debate in the Lok Sabha, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the armed forces' action during Operation Sindoor. "Some Opposition members are asking how many of our aircraft were shot down. I feel their question does not adequately represent our national sentiments. They have not asked how many enemy aircraft our armed forces shot down," Singh said. "If you want to know whether Operation Sindoor was successful — again, the answer is yes," he asserted.