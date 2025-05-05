PM Modi meets defense secretary amid tension with Pakistan
What's the story
Amid speculation on India's likely response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday, NDTV reported.
The meeting comes after the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and the Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, met Modi and briefed him about the armed forces' operational preparedness on Sunday.
Attack details
Pahalgam attack sparks nationwide outrage
The government is reportedly fine-tuning how it will crack down against Pakistan, which is suspected to be involved in the attack that left 26 people dead.
The brutal attack happened 12 days ago on April 22 when armed terrorists opened fire on tourists and a local pony ride operator in Baisaran Valley, Jammu and Kashmir.
PM Modi had vowed that those responsible for planning and executing this terror attack would face unimaginable consequences.
Diplomatic steps
India takes diplomatic measures against Pakistan
In the wake of the attack, India has launched a series of diplomatic measures against Pakistan. This includes moving to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty as well as visa services for Pakistani nationals.
The number of Pakistani diplomatic staff in India has also been curtailed.
Pakistan has warned that any attempt to stop water flow would be an act of war and threatened to end all bilateral agreements, including the Simla Agreement, which recognizes the Line of Control (LoC).
Strategic discussions
Security establishment holds multiple meetings
In recent days, PM Modi has also held several meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and top security officials.
Discussions are believed to be India's strategic planning after the Pahalgam attack.
On Sunday, Defence Minister Singh hinted at India's next move by assuring that "what you desire will certainly happen" under PM Modi's leadership.