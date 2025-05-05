'Why not Fatehpur Sikri?': SC rejects claim to Red Fort
What's the story
The Supreme Court has rejected a petition by Sultana Begum, who claims to be a descendant of the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar.
She had sought possession of the iconic Red Fort due to her lineage.
The court called her petition "completely misconceived" and wondered why she had only targeted the Red Fort and not other historical monuments like Fatehpur Sikri.
Claim details
Background of the petition
Begum claims to be the widow of Zafar's great-grandson.
She had moved the Delhi High Court in 2021, arguing that her family lost their property to the British rule after India's first War of Independence in 1857.
After the war, Zafar was exiled to Rangoon (present-day Yangon), where he died in 1862.
Begum alleged the government unlawfully occupied the Red Fort and sought possession and compensation.
Legal history
Previous court decisions
Last year, the Delhi HC rejected Begum's plea, saying it was filed over 900 days after it was dismissed by a single-judge bench.
She said she was unwell and couldn't file it on time.
In 2021, the single judge dismissed the plea, saying, "Even if the petitioner's case were to be accepted...as to how the writ petition would be maintainable after....164 years when it is an admitted position that the petitioner's predecessors were always aware of this position."
Case closure
Supreme Court's final ruling
Begum then filed an appeal with the Division Bench of the High Court, which was dismissed in December 2024 due to delay.
This gave rise to the current appeal before the Supreme Court.
However, the SC bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar yet again found the explanation unsatisfactory and upheld the lower court's ruling without reconsidering her request for a review on merit.