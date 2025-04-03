The SC further directed that a fresh selection process be conducted within three months.

However, it clarified that those already appointed can't be asked to return their salaries.

"The fresh selection process can also have relaxations for untainted candidates," it said while upholding the HC order.

"For candidates who have been specifically found to be tainted, their entire selection process has been rightly declared null and void due to egregious violations that violate Articles 14...16 of the Constitution," it said.