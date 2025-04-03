What's the story

India is looking into the economic effects of a 26% reciprocal tariff by the United States on its imports.

A senior government official confirmed a universal 10% tariff on all imports into the US will be levied from April 5, followed by an additional 16% from April 10.

"It is a mixed bag and not a setback for India," the official said, adding the commerce ministry is currently analyzing the newly announced tariffs and their prospective impact on India's economy.