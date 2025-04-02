What's the story

The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad's ₹1,645 crore project to connect the Yamuna Expressway (Noida-Agra) and the Delhi-Agra National Highway in Mathura has been approved by the central government.

Per PTI, the approval came on the last day of the financial year.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon start land acquisition procedures for this link road in its first phase.