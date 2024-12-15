Summarize Simplifying... In short Two migrant workers from Bihar were tragically killed in Manipur, marking the second such attack since ethnic violence erupted last May.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old militant, linked to the banned PREPAK group, was killed during a police operation in Thoubal district.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old militant, linked to the banned PREPAK group, was killed during a police operation in Thoubal district.

This operation also led to the arrest of six other militants and the seizure of a significant cache of weapons, suspected to have been looted during earlier unrest.

Both belonged to Rajwahi village in Bihar's Gopalganj district

2 Bihar migrant workers shot dead by assailants in Manipur

By Chanshimla Varah 11:46 am Dec 15, 202411:46 am

What's the story Two migrant laborers from Bihar were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Manipur on Saturday. The victims, identified as Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17), were attacked in the Keirak area of Kakching district around 5:20pm. Both belonged to Rajwahi village in Bihar's Gopalganj district and were returning to their rented accommodation after work when the incident happened, according to reports.

Investigation progress

Police investigation underway, 'unnatural death' case registered

The police have registered an "unnatural death" case and are investigating the motive behind the attack. This is the second fatal attack on migrant workers since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year. Earlier this year, assailants killed a 41-year-old migrant worker and injured two others from Jharkhand in Imphal.

Militant encounter

Police encounter results in death of 18-year-old militant

On the same day as the migrant killings, an 18-year-old militant was killed in a police encounter in Thoubal district. The deceased, identified as Laishram Prem alias Loktak, was a member of the banned PREPAK outfit. The gunfight took place near Salungpham High School at Salungpham Maning Leikai during a police combing operation on the basis of intelligence reports. Prem sustained a fatal bullet wound.

Militant arrests

Police operation leads to arrest of 6 militants

The same operation also resulted in the arrest of six other militants and the seizure of huge arms. The seized weapons included three INSAS rifles, one SLR rifle, one .303 rifle and one AMOGH rifle. A four-wheeler was also seized during the operation. Police suspect some of the seized weapons were looted during earlier stages of unrest in Manipur.