'Lord Krishna asked me to meet her': Delhi CM's attacker
What's the story
A man, who has been arrested for allegedly attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, reportedly told the police he was acting on divine instructions from Lord Krishna. According to NDTV, Rajesh Sakariya, who is originally from Gujarat's Rajkot, informed authorities that he attacked Gupta after she ignored his appeals against removing stray dogs from Delhi-NCR.
Journey
Devotee of Lord Shiva
Sakariya has stated that he is a devotee of Lord Shiva, who urged him to travel to Ujjain and then to Delhi to seek the chief minister's help regarding the Supreme Court's order of picking up stray dogs in Delhi-NCR and relocating them to shelters. Gupta had previously stated that stray dog attacks have been bothering Delhi residents, for which "we will prepare a proper plan on this issue."
Legal proceedings
Special Cell to probe incident
The police have registered a case for "attempt to murder." The accused is currently in custody at the Civil Lines station. The Special Cell of Delhi Police will also probe the incident further. The attack happened during Rekha Gupta's weekly Jan Sunvai at her Civil Lines residence, where citizens present grievances directly to the CM's office. Khimji reportedly handed over some papers to Gupta before allegedly attacking her.
Incident details
Khimji handed over papers to Gupta before attack
Following the attack, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took over Gupta's security from the Delhi Police, and she now has 'Z' category security cover. A squad of 22-25 armed CRPF commandos will be on duty around the clock to protect the CM, sources told PTI. Furthermore, "Complainants will not be allowed to directly approach the chief minister during 'Jan Sunwai' sessions. Every complaint will first undergo verification before being placed before Gupta," PTI quoted a police source as saying.