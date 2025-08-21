'Lord Krishna asked me to meet her': Delhi CM's attacker  

A man, who has been arrested for allegedly attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, reportedly told the police he was acting on divine instructions from Lord Krishna. According to NDTV, Rajesh Sakariya, who is originally from Gujarat's Rajkot, informed authorities that he attacked Gupta after she ignored his appeals against removing stray dogs from Delhi-NCR.

Journey Devotee of Lord Shiva Sakariya has stated that he is a devotee of Lord Shiva, who urged him to travel to Ujjain and then to Delhi to seek the chief minister's help regarding the Supreme Court's order of picking up stray dogs in Delhi-NCR and relocating them to shelters. Gupta had previously stated that stray dog attacks have been bothering Delhi residents, for which "we will prepare a proper plan on this issue."

Legal proceedings Special Cell to probe incident The police have registered a case for "attempt to murder." The accused is currently in custody at the Civil Lines station. The Special Cell of Delhi Police will also probe the incident further. The attack happened during Rekha Gupta's weekly Jan Sunvai at her Civil Lines residence, where citizens present grievances directly to the CM's office. Khimji reportedly handed over some papers to Gupta before allegedly attacking her.