Dengue deaths in India this year already higher than 2024 India Aug 21, 2025

Dengue is making a comeback in India's big cities this year, with over 13,000 cases and 19 deaths so far.

Southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu are seeing the most cases—Chennai alone has already surpassed last year's numbers.

Cities like Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, and Mumbai are also dealing with rising infections, some patients even needing ICU care.