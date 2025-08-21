Next Article
Dengue deaths in India this year already higher than 2024
Dengue is making a comeback in India's big cities this year, with over 13,000 cases and 19 deaths so far.
Southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu are seeing the most cases—Chennai alone has already surpassed last year's numbers.
Cities like Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, and Mumbai are also dealing with rising infections, some patients even needing ICU care.
Dengue cases rising globally
The surge isn't just local—dengue is up worldwide, jumping from about half a million cases in 2000 to nearly 15 million in 2024.
Experts say controlling mosquitoes and catching symptoms early are key to staying safe.
With Noida and Ghaziabad starting door-to-door awareness drives, it's a good time to stay alert about dengue prevention wherever you live.