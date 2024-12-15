Sambhal temple closed since 1978 riots reopens
The once-prominent Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, which had been closed since the 1978 communal riots, was reopened by district officials on Friday. The temple was found during an anti-encroachment drive near the Shahi Jama Masjid. Leading a campaign against electricity theft in the area, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Misra said they "stumbled" upon this temple during their inspection.
Temple's discovery and plans for reopening
Misra said that as soon as she noticed the temple, she informed the district authorities. "We all came here together and decided to reopen the temple," she added. The Bhasma Shankar temple has an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling, along with a well nearby, which officials also plan to reopen.
Temple's history and local residents' reactions
The temple was closed in 1978 after the local Hindu community was displaced after communal riots, locals claimed. Mukesh Rastogi, a Kot Garvi resident, said, "We had heard a lot about this temple from our ancestors. It is an ancient temple but it was closed long ago because people of only a particular community lived there." An 82-year-old patron of Nagar Hindu Mahasabha, Vishnu Shankar Rastogi, also shared his connection with the temple.
Community displacement and temple's significance
Vishnu told PTI, "I have lived in Khaggu Sarai since my birth. After the 1978 riots, our community was forced to migrate from the area. This temple, dedicated to our Kulguru, has been locked since then." He added that before the riots, around 25-30 Hindu families used to live in Khaggu Sarai area but they sold their houses and moved after the unrest.
Reopening amid legal restrictions on disputed religious places
The reopening of the Bhasma Shankar temple comes weeks after violence erupted over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, which left four dead. Recently, the Supreme Court barred civil courts from taking up new suits challenging ownership or ordering surveys of disputed religious places till further notice. The court is hearing pleas against the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.