'We are dishonoring the people': Dhankhar slams protesting opposition MPs

By Chanshimla Varah 02:41 pm Nov 29, 202402:41 pm

What's the story Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday slammed opposition MPs for stalling Parliament proceedings for four days in a row since the Winter Session commenced. The opposition members have been demanding discussions on issues like bribery charges against Gautam Adani, clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, and violence in Manipur. Expressing his "deep anguish and pain" over their behavior, Dhankhar said, "We are creating a very bad precedent. We are dishonoring the people of this country."

Rule misuse

Dhankhar accuses MPs of 'weaponizing' Rule 267

Dhankhar accused the MPs of "weaponizing" Rule 267 to disrupt proceedings. The rule permits the suspension of business to discuss urgent matters. He said he was concerned over the loss of productive time due to these disruptions. "We have virtually become a laughing stock," he said. Despite his appeals for order, Congress and other parties continued their demands, leading to adjournments in Rajya Sabha till December 2.

Parliament adjourned

'Our actions are not people-centric': Dhankhar

Dhankhar further slammed the opposition members, saying their behavior wasn't people-centric. He said, "You are very senior members. This cannot be appreciated. I express my deep anguish and I am absolutely pained." Similar scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha when Speaker Om Birla adjourned the session until 12 noon. When the house resumed proceedings, the slogans persisted, and Dilip Saikia, the presiding officer, adjourned the session till Monday.