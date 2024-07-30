In short Simplifying... In short Finance Minister Sitharaman defended the recent budget allocation, stating that even though some states weren't specifically named, they still received funding.

'States not ignored...': Sitharaman defends budget, hits back at opposition

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:09 pm Jul 30, 2024

What's the story Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hit back at the opposition's claims that the Union Budget disproportionately favors the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's allies, the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar and the Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh. During a Lok Sabha discussion on the budget, Sitharaman dismissed these allegations as a "misleading campaign." She added that not mentioning a state in the budget does not equate to its exclusion from financial allocations.

Historical context

Sitharaman cites past budgets to defend position

Sitharaman defended her stance by referencing past budgets during the United Progressive Alliance era. She pointed out, "The Budget speech of 2004-05 did not take the name of 17 states. Did money not go to those states?" She further noted that in subsequent years, numerous states were also not specifically named in the budget speeches, yet they still received funding.

Budget allocation

Creating a sense of fear: Sitharaman

Sitharaman underscored that ₹818 crore was allocated to Left-ruled Kerala as viable gap funding, despite the state not being specifically named in the budget. "If you want to distort, create a sense of fear you can go about distorting data. In the last few years, we have ministers go to each state and explain how much is given to each state," the minister added.

Budget 2024

What did FM say about Bihar, Andhra in budget speech

To recall, Sitharaman announced substantial infrastructure investments for Bihar, including ₹26,000 crore for highways and ₹21,400 crore for a new power plant in Bhagalpur. Andhra Pradesh also received notable financial support, with ₹15,000 crore allocated for capital needs this fiscal year. In her budget speech, Sitharaman detailed several major projects for Bihar, such as an industrial node at Gaya and multiple expressways, while underscoring the Centre's commitment to Andhra Pradesh under the Reorganisation Act.