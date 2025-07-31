Daryl Mitchell slams 80 versus Zimbabwe in 1st Test: Stats
New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell slammed a superb knock of 80 versus Zimbabwe on Day 2 of the 1st Test being held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Mitchell came out to bat when New Zealand were 163/3 in the 48th over. He held his fort from one end and helped his side manage 307/9 in response to Zimbabwe's 149. Here are further details.
Mitchell defies Zimbabwe with a valiant knock
Mitchell saw NZ lose wickets at the other end with the side being reduced to 200/6. He added 33 runs with skipper Mitchell Santner and another key partnership with Nathan Smith, who was forced to retire hurt when on 22 and didn't return to bat. Newman Nyamhuri dismissed Mitchell in the 97th over as the latter helped his side take a 158-run lead.
Mitchell gets to his 15th fifty in Tests
Mitchell's knock had 5 fours and a six. He consumed 119 balls. With this knock of 80, he owns 2,139 runs from 32 matches (53 innings) at 44.56. Mitchell now owns 15 fifties in addition to hammering 5 hundreds. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 7th fifty in away matches (home of opposition). He owns three away tons. Mitchell now owns 1,115 away runs.