South Africa thrash Zimbabwe in 1st Test: Key stats

South Africa thrashed Zimbabwe in the first Test of the ongoing two-match series at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The Proteas successfully defended 536 by bowling out the hosts for 208 on Day 4. Corbin Bosch took a fifer after scoring a first-innings ton. An innings-defining century from Wiaan Mulder earlier extended SA's lead. The match was also marked by several other record-breaking moments.

Match How the match panned out SA compiled 418/9d after electing to bat. Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Bosch slammed tons. In response, Zimbabwe rode on Sean Williams's historic century but managed 251. Mulder took four wickets. Mulder's 147 and contributions from the lower order powered SA to 369 in the second innings. Chasing 537, Zimbabwe slumped to 82/6 before Craig Ervine and Wellington Masakadza joined forces. However, Zimbabwe perished eventually.

Historic century Pretorius scripts history on Test debut Pretorius made history with a brilliant hundred on his Test debut. At 19, he became the youngest South African to score a Test century. He broke Graeme Pollock's long-standing record, who had hammered 122 runs against Australia at the SCG back in 1964. Pretorius scored a solid 153 off just 160 balls. His counter-attacking knock had 11 fours and 4 sixes.

Information Another feat for Pretorius At 19 years and 93 days, Pretorius also became the youngest Test centurion on debut for South Africa. He broke the record of Jacques Rudolph, who struck a ton aged 21 years 355 days.

Bosch Bosch shines in both innings Bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch frustrated Zimbabwe on Day 1. He came in when SA were 181/6. Bosch joined foces with Lhuan-dre Pretorius and added 108 runs. He returned unbeaten on a 124-ball 100, with SA declaring the innings. He slammed 10 fours. Bosch scored a pivotal 36 off 41 balls in the second innings. He added a 92-run stand with Keshav Maharaj.

Sean Williams Valuable ton from Williams Sean Williams was the lone warrior for Zimbabwe in the first innings. He stepped in after the hosts were down to 23/2. Williams, who added a valuable stand with Ervine, scored a 164-ball 137 (16 fours). The former now owns the joint second-most Test hundreds (6) for Zimbabwe, with Brendan Taylor and Grant Flower. They are only behind Andy Flower, who has 12 tons.

Information Williams joins Flower on this list As per ESPNcricinfo, Williams became only the second player to score a Test century for Zimbabwe against South Africa. He joined Flower, who owns two tons in this regard.

Mulder Century and four-fer for Mulder In the second innings, Mulder brought up his second Test hundred. He raced past 700 Test runs, in 33 innings. Mulder, who batted at number three, scored 147 off 206 balls. His knock included 17 fours and 2 sixes. Earlier, Mulder picked 4/50 runs from As per ESPNcricinfo, Mulder completed 200 wickets in First-Class cricket with this four-fer.