Lhuan-dre Pretorius makes records with Test century on debut: Details

Pretorius, aged 19 years and 93 days, is now SA's youngest Test centurion. Apart from this record, he became the youngest Test centurion on debut for South Africa. He broke the record of Jacques Rudolph. Youngest Test centurions on debut for South Africa: 19 years 93 days - Lhuan-dre Pretorius* 21 years 355 days - Jacques Rudolph 27 years 32 days - Andrew Hudson 27 years 89 days - Stiaan van Zyl

Pretorius is the 7th player to hit a century on debut for SA in Tests. List of centurions on debut for South Africa in Tests Andrew Hudson - 163 vs WI, Bridgetown, 1992 Jacques Rudolph - 222* vs BAN, Chattogram, 2003 Alviro Petersen - 100 vs IND, Eden Gardens, 2010 Faf du Plessis - 110* vs AUS, Adelaide, 2012 Stiaan van Zyl - 101* vs WI, Centurion, 2014 Stephen Cook - 115 vs ENG, Centurion, 2016 Lhuan-dre Pretorius - 109* vs ZIM, Bulawayo, 2025*

SA

Pretorius is guiding SA to a significant score

Pretorius came to the crease when his side was 23/3 in the 15th over. And soon, SA were reduced to 55/4, losing Wiaan Mulder. Thereafter, Pretorius was joined by another debutant in Dewald Brevis and the two put on a 95-run stand. Zimbabwe pulled things back and reduced SA to 186/6 at one stage. However, Pretorius and Corbin Bosch have added over 70 runs for the 7th wicket. Pretorius is looking set for a massive score for his side.