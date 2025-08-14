Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' leaked online on torrent hours after theatrical release

The full movie of Coolie was reportedly uploaded on notorious piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulez, Filmyzilla, and Moviesda. Versions ranging from 1080p HD to low-quality 240p rips were shared within hours of its release. Telegram channels also participated in the leak, making the film easily accessible for free.

Film synopsis

This is what happens in 'Coolie'

The film follows Deva, a former gold smuggler aiming to reclaim his lost power using stolen technology concealed inside vintage golden watches. Meanwhile, watching Coolie through illegal channels is a punishable offense in India. Piracy can result in fines of up to ₹2 lakh and even imprisonment. Beyond legal consequences, piracy sites carry hidden dangers such as malware. It can result in stolen personal data, hacked accounts, or financial fraud. Currently, Coolie is clashing with War 2 in theaters.