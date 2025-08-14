Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' leaked online on torrent hours after theatrical release
What's the story
Rajinikanth's latest action drama, Coolie, has reportedly fallen victim to online piracy. Just hours after it hit the theaters, high-quality and low-resolution copies of the film were found on illegal websites and Telegram groups. This could jeopardize its box office performance. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan in pivotal roles.
Leak details
'Coolie' was uploaded to piracy websites within hours of release
The full movie of Coolie was reportedly uploaded on notorious piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulez, Filmyzilla, and Moviesda. Versions ranging from 1080p HD to low-quality 240p rips were shared within hours of its release. Telegram channels also participated in the leak, making the film easily accessible for free.
Film synopsis
This is what happens in 'Coolie'
The film follows Deva, a former gold smuggler aiming to reclaim his lost power using stolen technology concealed inside vintage golden watches. Meanwhile, watching Coolie through illegal channels is a punishable offense in India. Piracy can result in fines of up to ₹2 lakh and even imprisonment. Beyond legal consequences, piracy sites carry hidden dangers such as malware. It can result in stolen personal data, hacked accounts, or financial fraud. Currently, Coolie is clashing with War 2 in theaters.