Presenting Indian batters with centuries at Edgbaston in Tests

Scoring a century in England is no easy task, given the seam-friendly pitches and conditions. However, Indian batters have often defied the odds with their stellar performances on English soil. Meanwhile, the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham has also witnessed some fine Test knocks from Indian players over the years. On this note, let's look at batters with Test tons at this iconic venue.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja - 104 in 2022 Ravindra Jadeja slammed a fine hundred on Day 2 of the 2022 Edgbaston Test against England. The visitors were reeling at 98/5 when Jadeja arrived. He partnered with fellow centurion Rishabh Pant (146) as the duo added 222 runs. Meanwhile, Jadeja eventually departed for a 194-ball 104 as he hammered 13 fours. Despite his efforts, India lost that high-scoring duel.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar - 122 in 1996 Sachin Tendulkar was the first Indian with a Test ton at this iconic venue, in 1996. It was the third innings of the game as the visitors suffered a massive collapse. Tendulkar, however, showcased remarkable character and scored a gritty 177-ball 122 (19 fours, 1 six). He was the only Indian with a 20-plus score in that innings as England eventually recorded a win.

#2 Rishabh Pant - 146 in 2022 As mentioned, Pant also scored a hundred in the 2022 Edgbaston Test. The southpaw smacked a fiery 111-ball 146 on Day 1 and followed it up with an 86-ball 57. He thus became the first Indian keeper to score a ton and a half-century in an overseas Test. Despite his efforts, India lost as England scripted history by chasing down 378.