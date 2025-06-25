Cameron Green: Decoding his crunch batting stats for Australia

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has backed Cameron Green to take up the No. 3 batting position in the national team for a longer duration. This comes as part of Australia's strategy to finalize their batting order ahead of the Ashes series later this year. Despite a disappointing return in his comeback match against South Africa, Cummins stressed on giving Green more opportunities at this crucial spot. Here we decode the player's stats in Test cricket.

Captain's advice Australian captain emphasizes on seeing Green as long-term No. 3 Green had a tough outing in the World Test Championship final against South Africa, getting dismissed twice by Kagiso Rabada for just four runs. He batted at number three for the Aussies. "I always like to not have too many moving parts," Cummins said in a press conference. "We see that [Green at No. 3] as a long-term option. I think going into last week he's hitting the ball really well, he's moving really well," the skipper added.

Information Cummins backs Green "He had a Test match where it obviously didn't go to plan. Think he only faced three or four balls, so the message is not to look into that too much. We're really happy with where his game's placed and I dare say we'll get a decent run of No. 3," Cummins added.

Stats Green's crunch stats in batting In 29 Tests for Austalia, Green owns 1,381 runs at 34.52. He has hit 2 hundreds and six fifties with the best score of 174*. Notably, he batted at number three for the first time in the WTC final. Green, who has earlier batted at number 4, 5, 6, and 7, featured at number six most times. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has 909 runs from 20 matches at number six, averaging 34.96. Meanwhile, in four matches at number 4 (6 innings), he clobbered 268 runs at 53.60.