What's the story

Ahead of the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final, Australia have locked in an important batting slot.

Captain Pat Cummins has announced that batting legend Steve Smith will bat in the middle order.

In a recent interview with The Grade Cricketer on Prime Video Australia, Cummins said, "I can confirm that Smudge will be batting at four."

The 2025 WTC final between Australia and South Africa will begin on June 11 at Lord's.