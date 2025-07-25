Joe Root's 150 puts England on top in Manchester Test

England are well on top of India at stumps on Day 3 of the 4th Test in Manchester. Resuming the day on 225/2, England have managed to score 544/7, taking a lead of 186 runs. The day belonged to overnight batter Joe Root , who smashed a solid 150. His 38th Test century took him to second place on the all-time Test run-scorer's list. Besides Root, the likes of Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes chipped in with fifties.

Stand Root and Pope add 144 runs Day 3 of the Manchester Test saw the Indian bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, failed to trouble the two batters. They were guilty of delivering too many loose balls on the leg side, which relieved pressure off the opposition. Anshul Kamboj created a chance in his first spell but Dhruv Jurel couldn't hold onto a tough catch when Pope was on 48. Both players rotated the strike well and kept the runs flowing. It was Washington Sundar, who ended a 144-run stand between the two.

Pope Pope slams a solid 71; surpasses 2,000 runs at home Pope scored 71 runs from 128 balls, hitting 7 fours. With this knock, the senior batter raced to 3,558 runs from 60 matches at 35.58. This was his 16th fifty (100s: 9). As per ESPNcricinfo, Pope has scored 872 runs versus India from 17 matches (32 innings) at 27.25. This was his 2nd fifty (100s: 2). Pope also went past 2,000 Test runs on home soil. In 32 matches (54 innings), Pope owns 2,045 runs at 40.49. This was his 9th fifty at home (100s: 6).

Injury concerns Root and Stokes get together After Pope's dismissal, England lost Harry Brook to be reduced to 349/4. Thereafter, Root and Stokes took over and stitched a massive century-plus stand. The two took England close to 500 before Stokes was forced to retire hurt. He was battling cramps and had to leave the field. England were 491/4 when Stokes headed back. He was on 66* from 116 balls. This was his 36th fifty in Tests.

Information Root falls for 150; suffers 9th dismissal against Jadeja Root ended up scoring 150 runs from 248 balls. He was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja with England's score being 499/5. Notably, he has been dismissed by Jadeja on 9 occasions in Test cricket. Root owns a record 588 runs in this duel.

Runs Root becomes 2nd-highest scorer in Tests, surpasses Ricky Ponting Root, who started Day 3 by surpassing Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid to become the 3rd-highest scorer in Tests, climbed another spot. The veteran surpassed Ricky Ponting's Test runs tally to become the 2nd-highest scorer. Root came into this match needing 120 more to break Ponting's tally of 13,378 Test runs. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs).

Do you know? Root equals Kumar Sangakkara with 38th Test hundred As mentioned, Root hit his 38th hundred in Test cricket. With this century, he became the joint fourth-highest centurion, equaling Kumar Sangakkara. Root now owns the joint fourth-most tons in Tests. He is behind Tendulkar (51), Kallis (45) and Ponting (41) in terms of centuries.

vs IND Root slams his 12th ton versus India This was Root's 12th century versus India. He surpassed Steve Smith to become the highest centurion against Team India. Root has raced to 3,249 runs versus India in Tests at 59.07. He also owns 12 fifties. At home, Root owns 1,977 runs versus India at an average of over 73. He slammed his 9th century vs India at home (50s: 6).

Numbers 23rd Test ton at home; 18,500 runs in FC cricket Root also hammered his 23rd Test hundred in England. As per Cricbuzz, this is now the joint-most for a batter in home Tests alongside Ponting, Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene. Root owns 7,195 runs at home with 23 tons and 33 fifties. Root also went past 18,500 runs in First-Class cricket. Root completed 18,500 FC runs with his 95th of the contest. Root has raced to 52 FC tons and owns 88 fifties as well.

Information Stokes returns after India get a few wickets Stokes returned to bat for England after India got a few wickets. It was the dismissal of Chris Woakes by Mohammed Siraj that led to Stokes make a return. He is batting alongside Liam Dawson at the moment.