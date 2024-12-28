Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Boxing Day Test, Nitish Reddy and Sundar's partnership led India to avoid a follow-on, with Reddy scoring his maiden Test century.

At 21 years and 216 days, Reddy became the third-youngest Indian to score a Test century in Australia.

Their 127-run partnership is now the highest for the eighth wicket or lower for India in Australia. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nitish Kumar Reddy's ton helped India bounce back on Day 3

Boxing Day Test: India avoid follow-on; ton-up Reddy, Sundar shine

By Parth Dhall 12:36 pm Dec 28, 202412:36 pm

What's the story India bounced back on Day 3, also known as the moving day, against Australia in the MCG Test. The visitors avoided the follow-on, courtesy of a century-plus partnership between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar. The former scored a historic ton. Australia dismissed Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja early on before taking two more wickets eventually. India (358/9 at stumps) trail by 116 runs.

Follow-on

How India avoided the follow-on

India lost three quick wickets in the final session on Day 2, getting to 164/5 at stumps. They further lost Pant and Jadeja the following morning, falling to 221/7. Nitish Reddy, who has been India's find of the series, launched his counter-attack, while Sundar firmly held his fort. The 84th over brought relief to the Indian camp as they crossed the 274-run mark.

Knock

Reddy completes his maiden Test century

Reddy walked out on Day 3 after India were down to 191/6 with Pant's dismissal. The right-hander displayed his crunch strokes right from the outset. He also defended the sharp deliveries well. Reddy kept the scoreboard ticking while Sundar protected one end. They completed the 100-run partnership. Although Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah departed in the final session, Reddy completed what was a sensational ton.

Century

How Reddy scripted his ton

Emotions were running high when Bumrah's departure reduced India to 350/9 in the final session. Reddy was on 99* at that time, with Mohammed Siraj taking strike. However, Siraj held his end, allowing Reddy to complete his ton with a boundary in the next over. The entire MCG erupted in elation as Reddy played a lofted stroke off Scott Boland to complete his ton.

Records

Reddy sets these records

At 21 years and 216 days, Reddy became the third-youngest at the time of maiden Test century for India in Australia. He is behind Sachin Tendulkar (18y 256d, Sydney, 1992) and Pant (21y 92d, Sydney, 2019). Reddy is also the third-youngest to have scored a Test century batting at number eight or lower, after Abul Hasan (20y 108d) and Ajay Ratra (20y 150d).

Sundar

Sundar's resistance stands out

While Reddy's counter-attacking knock defied the odds, Sundar safeguarded one end with his discipline. He refrained from taking any risk and relied on running between the wickets. His solid defense, especially against off-spinner Nathan Lyon, stood out. Sundar completed his half-century in the 108th over. He played 146 balls for the same. Lyon dismissed him for 50(162), which included a solitary four.

Information

Historic partnership for Team India

Reddy and Sundar added 127 runs, now the highest partnership for eighth wicket or lower for India in Australia. As per Cricbuzz, this is also the longest stand for eighth wicket or lower against Australia Down Under since 2009.

Information

India's lower order strikes

As per Cricbuzz, this was only the second instance of India's number eight and nine batters hitting fifty-plus scores in the same innings of a Test Down Under. In the 2008 Adelaide Test, Anil Kumble (87) and Harbhajan Singh (63) did the same.

Australia

Australia take four wickets on Day 3

Even though India resumed at 164/5, Australia managed just four wickets on Day 3. Pant fared well in his 37-ball 28, but a rash stroke off Boland ended his innings. Meanwhile, Lyon dismissed Jadeja after India crossed the 220-run mark. Australia's next breakthrough came in the final session in the form of Sundar. Bumrah also departed after two overs.