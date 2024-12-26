Konstas was full of praise for Kohli (Image source: X/@ICC)

Sam Konstas hails 'favourite cricketer' Virat Kohli amid on-field confrontation

What's the story 19-year-old Australian opener Sam Konstas has revealed that his favorite player is Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli. The revelation was made during an interview with 7Cricket after his stunning debut in the 'Boxing Day' Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Despite a fiery on-field confrontation with Kohli earlier in the day, Konstas was full of praise for him saying, "Virat Kohli, what he does is truly remarkable."

Debut performance

Konstas's impressive debut and on-field altercation with Kohli

Konstas made a memorable entry into international cricket, scoring 60 runs off just 65 balls, including six boundaries and two sixes. He was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja after failing to decipher one of his deliveries. Earlier in the day, Konstas had an on-field altercation with Kohli which involved a shoulder nudge and a brief verbal exchange with visiting fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Incident aftermath

Konstas shrugs off on-field altercation with Kohli

After getting dismissed, Konstas spoke about the incident with Trent Cooperland near the boundary line. He played down the scuffle saying, "The emotions got to both of us. It happens, it's cricket." The young cricketer's debut performance was key to Australia's explosive start against India, as he stitched an 89-run opening partnership with Usman Khawaja in just 19.2 overs.

Incident review

Criticism and potential ICC review of Kohli-Konstas incident

The Kohli-Konstas incident has been criticized from all corners, including Australian women's cricket captain Alyssa Healy and Test cricket legend Ricky Ponting. The ICC is likely to take note of the incident, with match referee Andy Pycroft possibly deeming it a Level Two offense. This could lead to Kohli's suspension. However, both Ponting and former Test umpire Simon Taufel believe neither player will be suspended over the incident.