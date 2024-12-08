Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team captain, has joined the ranks of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, having lost four consecutive Test matches.

This year, he also became the second Indian captain to lose four home Tests in a calendar year.

In the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia defeated India by 10 wickets, with India's batting line-up crumbling under Australia's aggressive approach.

India lost the Day/Night Test to Australia in Adelaide

Rohit Sharma loses four successive Tests as captain: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 03:04 pm Dec 08, 2024

What's the story Rohit Sharma, the current captain of India's cricket team, has been going through a tough phase in his Test leadership. The team faced its fourth consecutive defeat under his captaincy on Sunday, December 8. Australia defeated India in Adelaide's Day/Night Test to bounce back after losing the series opener. Rohit, who returned from a short family break, failed to steer the team toward victory in Adelaide.

Unfortunate record

Rohit joins list of Indian captains with consecutive Test losses

Rohit's latest defeat places him in an unfortunate list of Indian captains to have lost four consecutive Tests. The list features legends like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Datta Gaekwad, and MAK Pataudi. The last captain to have faced a similar fate was Kohli in the 2020/21 season when India lost one match against Australia at the same venue, two against New Zealand, and one against England.

Information

Losing four home Tests in a year

Earlier this year, Rohit had become only the second Indian captain to lose four home Tests in a calendar year. He joined Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (4 in 1969). Notably, India were routed 3-0 by New Zealand at home in November. Rohit, who missed the BGT opener in Perth, has created another unwanted record.

Match recap

Australia secure dominant victory in Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

Australia showed their class in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Trophy, defeating India by 10 wickets. Travis Head's brilliant century and fiery bowling spells from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins did the trick for the visitors. With this win, the Australian team leveled the five-match series 1-1. Notably, Australia maintain their unbeaten streak pink-ball Tests at the Adelaide Oval.

Performance analysis

India's batting line-up crumbles

Australia's aggressive approach was too much for India's batting line-up, which crumbled on Sunday afternoon. The Indian side was bundled out for 175, adding 47 runs to their overnight tally. Australian skipper Pat Cummins played a major role in this with a five-wicket haul. Australia then chased down their 19-run target in a jiffy, scoring it in just 3.2 overs without losing a wicket.

Information

Rohit's batting struggles in Adelaide

Rohit also looked out of sorts with the bat. After scoring three runs in the first innings, he was dismissed for just six runs off 15 balls on Day 2 in the third innings. The Indian skipper's return to batting at number six after nearly six years didn't work out well.