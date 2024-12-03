Dube smashed 7 sixes in his blistering knock

Shivam Dube returns to T20 cricket with blistering half-century

By Parth Dhall 02:28 pm Dec 03, 202402:28 pm

What's the story Indian batter Shivam Dube made a stunning return to T20 cricket with a blistering half-century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on December 3. The left-handed dasher powered Mumbai to 192/4 against Services, having slammed a quickfire 35-ball 71. Dube, who batted with India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, recorded a strike-rate of over 190. The Indian batter, who hammered 7 sixes, shone in his first T20 since July this year.

Key alliance

Dube's pivotal partnership with Yadav

Dube walked in at a crucial time when Mumbai were reeling at 60/3 against Services in Hyderabad. Suryakumar was batting on 15 runs at that time. The two then put up a mammoth 130-run partnership in mere 11 overs, with Dube scoring a blistering 71. Although Yadav also scored a brilliant 70, it was Dube's explosive innings that stole the show.

Information

Over 2,900 runs in T20 cricket

In 149 matches, Dube has racked up 2,900 runs and has an average of around 30 in T20 cricket. The left-hander's strike-rate in the format goes past 140, while his tally incldues 14 half-centuries.

Track record

Dube's consistent performance in CSK and T20I team

Dube has been a consistent performer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scoring 289 runs at a strike-rate of 156.21 in his debut season. He racked up 418 runs at 158.33 in 2023, and another impressive tally of 396 runs at a strike rate of over 162 the following year. These performances earned him a place on India's T20I team that clinched the ICC T20 World Cup title in 2024.

Career outlook

Dube's future prospects with CSK

Despite a less than stellar T20 World Cup 2024, Dube was given another chance in the series against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. He scored 26 runs at a strike rate of over 200 against Zimbabwe and managed 13 runs from 14 balls in the Sri Lanka series. Looking ahead, Dube has been retained by CSK for ₹12 crore and will continue honing his skills under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's mentorship.