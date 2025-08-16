Zelenskyy to head to US after Trump-Putin summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced his readiness for "constructive cooperation" in ending the war with Russia. He made this statement after United States President Donald Trump told him that Russian President Vladimir Putin preferred a "comprehensive peace deal" over a ceasefire. Zelenskyy will travel to Washington on Monday, at Trump's invitation, for further discussions on the matter.

Diplomatic discussions European leaders must be involved, says Zelenskyy Zelenskyy has also backed Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the US. He tweeted, "Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this." The Ukrainian leader stressed European leaders must be involved "at every stage" to ensure reliable security guarantees with America.

Meeting confirmation Zelenskyy expresses gratitude for Trump's invitation to Washington Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude for Trump's invitation to Washington, D.C., where they will discuss ending the war. He said, "It is important that America's strength has an impact on the development of the situation." The Ukrainian leader had a "long and substantive" conversation with Trump after the Alaska summit failed to yield an agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine.