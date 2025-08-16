Trump again claims he prevented nuclear war between India, Pakistan

United States President Donald Trump has again claimed credit for mediating tensions between India and Pakistan. Speaking on Fox News's Hannity show, Trump said he intervened to prevent a potential nuclear escalation between the two nations. "Take a look at India and Pakistan. They were shooting down airplanes already...I would have said it was gonna get nuclear, but I was able to get it done," he said.

Disputed claims Jaishankar denies Trump's claims However, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier denied Trump's claims. He said any understanding with Pakistan was reached through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs). "At no stage in any conversation with the United States was there any linkage with trade and what was going on," Jaishankar said.

Global claims Trump takes credit for resolving other global conflicts Trump has also claimed credit for resolving other global conflicts. He said he warned Thailand and Cambodia against fighting or risk losing trade deals with the US. "We got them settled in 24 hours," he added. These comments come as Trump prepares for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he hopes to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.