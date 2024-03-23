Next Article

Shivam Dube continued his love affair with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Shivam Dube averages 113.50 versus RCB in IPL: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:55 am Mar 23, 202412:55 am

What's the story Shivam Dube continued his love affair with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai Super Kings batter Dube scored a solid 34* from 28 balls in the IPL 2024 season opener. His effort helped CSK beat the RCB by six wickets as the champions chased down a 174-run target. Notably, Dube has enjoyed playing against the Challengers. Here's more.

Duo

A match-winning 66*-run stand between Dube and Jadeja

Dube walked in when CSK were 99/3. Once Daryl Mitchell was dismissed (110/4), he was supported by Ravindra Jadeja as the two added an unbeaten 66-run stand from 37 balls. Dube smashed four fours and a six. Jadeja hit an unbeaten 17-ball 25. He struck at 147.06. Dube looked comfortable with RCB's persistent short-bowling on offer. It was a mature partnership for the Kings.

Information

227 runs in four games versus RCB

In four matches against the RCB, Dube has smoked 227 runs at an average of 113.50. He has smashed 16 fours and 16 sixes. As per Cricbuzz, his scores read 46(32), Mumbai WS, 2021; 95*(46), Mumbai DYP, 2022; 52(27), Bengaluru, 2023; 34*(28), Chennai, 2024.

Runs

A look at Dube's IPL stats

Having joined CSK in 2022, Dube now owns 741 runs from 28 games at 35.28. His strike rate reads 155.34. Dube has smoked five fifties for the Yellow Army. He owns 38 fours and 52 sixes. Overall in the cash-rich league, former RCB and RR player Dube has clobbered 1,140 runs at 29.23. His strike rate reads 141.08.