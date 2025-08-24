Lesser-known features of the Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition

Suzuki has unveiled the Swift Sport Final Edition, a special model designed for those who crave a unique driving experience. The car was launched by Naza Eastern Motors, Suzuki's sole importer and distributor in Malaysia. Priced between the standard Swift Sport and Silver Edition models, this new addition is all about making a bold statement while offering premium features.

Design details The car features a Pearl Super Black color scheme The Swift Sport Final Edition is a fully imported model with a host of cosmetic upgrades. It differs from the ZC33S Final Edition seen at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon, as this one is more of a local project. However, all accessories used are Suzuki Japan-approved. The car comes in Pearl Super Black color scheme with golden finish decals on bonnet and doors for added flair.

Unique features It gets dual functional exhaust tips with carbon fiber finish The Swift Sport Final Edition also gets 'Malaysia Final Edition 68 Swift Sport' emblems on front doors and tailgate. The number 68 marks Malaysia's 68th year of independence. The car also features dual functional exhaust tips with carbon fiber finish, which has been used on other parts like front grille, bumpers, and sides as well.

Interior features It sports a 10-inch touchscreen media system Inside, the Swift Sport Final Edition gets a forged carbon fiber finish on instrument panel, door handles and gear console. It also features a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob with red stitching, 'sport' badging on front seats, paddle shifters, cruise control and a 10-inch touchscreen media system. The car is powered by a K14C 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that produces 140hp and torque of up to 230Nm.