iOS 26 to enhance CarPlay experience with these new features
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to release iOS 26, an update that promises to bring major changes to its CarPlay system. The update will introduce a new "Liquid Glass" interface and several other features aimed at enhancing the user experience for those who use their iPhones with CarPlay while driving. One of the most exciting additions is Live Activities, which will be integrated into the CarPlay environment as a handy widget.
Feature introduction
Real-time updates on important events
The Live Activities widget will sit alongside navigation instructions and audio apps, providing real-time updates on important events. Apple's examples show this feature as a flight-tracking app that displays the flight's progress and alerts users if it's delayed or not. Other potential uses include live weather updates, sports scores, or tracking an Uber Eats delivery.
User control
Light and dark modes
The new Liquid Glass interface will also give CarPlay users more control over the look and feel of their system. Apart from basic Light and Dark modes, users can now customize the background from a pre-selected list of wallpapers. A 'transparent' appearance is also available for more separation between app icons and background, making it less distracting while driving.
Communication upgrades
Tapback feature for quick replies
iOS 26 will also bring a 'Tapback' feature for incoming messages on CarPlay, allowing quick replies from a list of common responses. This is similar to the current iPhone experience and eliminates the need to compose a message while driving. Apple is also introducing Call Screening with this update, which collects information from the caller and presents it to the driver so they can decide whether or not to take the call.
Additional features
Widgets and video playback support
Along with customization options, Apple will also introduce widgets on a dedicated panel in CarPlay. This will let users organize things like a digital clock, calendar, and Apple Home shortcuts for easy access. Plus, after WWDC 2025, Apple announced that CarPlay would support video playback on vehicle infotainment displays via its AirPlay streaming standard.