iOS 26 to enhance CarPlay experience with these new features

Apple is gearing up to release iOS 26, an update that promises to bring major changes to its CarPlay system. The update will introduce a new "Liquid Glass" interface and several other features aimed at enhancing the user experience for those who use their iPhones with CarPlay while driving. One of the most exciting additions is Live Activities, which will be integrated into the CarPlay environment as a handy widget.

Feature introduction Real-time updates on important events The Live Activities widget will sit alongside navigation instructions and audio apps, providing real-time updates on important events. Apple's examples show this feature as a flight-tracking app that displays the flight's progress and alerts users if it's delayed or not. Other potential uses include live weather updates, sports scores, or tracking an Uber Eats delivery.

User control Light and dark modes The new Liquid Glass interface will also give CarPlay users more control over the look and feel of their system. Apart from basic Light and Dark modes, users can now customize the background from a pre-selected list of wallpapers. A 'transparent' appearance is also available for more separation between app icons and background, making it less distracting while driving.

Communication upgrades Tapback feature for quick replies iOS 26 will also bring a 'Tapback' feature for incoming messages on CarPlay, allowing quick replies from a list of common responses. This is similar to the current iPhone experience and eliminates the need to compose a message while driving. Apple is also introducing Call Screening with this update, which collects information from the caller and presents it to the driver so they can decide whether or not to take the call.