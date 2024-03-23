Next Article

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja races to 100 IPL sixes: Stats

12:17 am Mar 23, 2024

What's the story Indian Premier League (IPL) veteran Ravindra Jadeja has attained a new milestone in the competition. Jadeja has raced to 100 IPL sixes, slamming a maximum in his knock of 25*. He achieved the milestone versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2024 season opener. Jadeja helped CSK earn a crucial six-wicket win after RCB posted 173/6. Here are the details.

Duo

A match-winning 66*-run stand between Dube and Jadeja

Shivam Dube walked in when CSK were 99/3. Once Daryl Mitchell was dismissed (110/4), he was supported by Jadeja as the two added an unbeaten 66-run stand from 37 balls. Dube smashed a 28-ball 34*, smashing four fours and a six. Jadeja hit an unbeaten 17-ball 25. He struck at 147.06. Jadeja brought his experience into play and showed his mettle.

Numbers

100 IPL sixes for Jadeja

Jadeja smashed one six in his knock of 25*. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 227 matches (174 innings), the southpaw now owns 2,716 runs at 26.62. He has raced to 100 IPL sixes. Jadeja also owns 193 fours. Notably, 66 of his sixes have come for CSK. He has scored 1,655 IPL runs for the franchise.

Summary

CSK overcome RCB

Faf du Plessis handed the RCB a solid start, smashing a 23-ball 35. However, from 41/0, RCB fell apart to 42/3 before losing two more wickets. Mustafizur Rahman (4/29) was brilliant. Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik took charge and helped their side get past 170. CSK were 110/4 at one stage before Dube and Jadeja added crucial runs thereafter. CSK finished with 176/4.