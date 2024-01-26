Yashasvi

Jaiswal falls early on

India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early on in the day. Jaiswal had resumed on 76 but fell for 80, having added four runs. Joe Root's tossed-up delivery saw Jaiswal step out for a blooming straight drive. However, a thick inside edge meant the ball was lobbed back to the bowler. Jaiswal's 80-run knock was laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Gill

Gill goes 10 Test innings without a half-century

Shubman Gill was the overnight batter alongside Jaiswal and one expected him to produce the goods after a characteristic start on Day 2. He added 36 runs with KL Rahul before falling to debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley. Gill has gone 10 Test innings without a half-century. 13, 18, 6, 10, 29*, 2, 26, 36, 10, and 23 read his scores in this period.

Rahul

Rahul slams his fifth 50-plus Test score against England

KL Rahul scored a magnificent 86-run knock in India's first innings. He added 64 runs alongside Shreyas Iyer for the fourth wicket before adding another 65-run stand alongside Jadeja. His 86 was laced with eight fours and two sixes. Playing his 50th game, he has raced to 2,841 runs at 34.22 (50s: 14). This was his fifth 50-plus score against England (933 runs).

Jadeja

Jadeja is closing in on a defining century

Jadeja has been the force for India on Day 2. After claiming three wickets on Day 1, he stitched crucial fifty-plus stands alongside Rahul, KS Bharat, and now Axar. With these three defining stands, India have gone past the 400-run mark. Jadeja has faced 155 balls for his 81*. Jadeja looked in total control and has played with a lot of composure.

Information

Shreyas, Bharat, and Axar chip in

Shreyas scored 35 from 63 balls before going for a big shot and throwing his wicket away. An attempted sweep against Root saw Bharat get trapped LBW for a well-made 41. Axar, who came in at number nine, is looking solid (35*).

Information

Root was England's best bowler on Day 2

On a difficult day for the Englishmen, Root was the standout bowler. He removed Jaiswal early on before almost got Rahul for a duck. Bharat also fell prey to Root's spin. Root derived several false shots from the Indian batters.