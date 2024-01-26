India take 175-run lead versus England in 1st Test: Details
India are in the driver's seat on Day 2 of the opening five-match Test series versus England. Resuming the day on 119/1, India are comfortably placed at 421/7 with a 175-run lead. Ravindra Jadeja is at the crease (81*) alongside Axar Patel (35*), having added 63 runs for the eighth wicket. Earlier, KL Rahul struck a superb 86-run knock. Here is the day report.
Jaiswal falls early on
India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early on in the day. Jaiswal had resumed on 76 but fell for 80, having added four runs. Joe Root's tossed-up delivery saw Jaiswal step out for a blooming straight drive. However, a thick inside edge meant the ball was lobbed back to the bowler. Jaiswal's 80-run knock was laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes.
Gill goes 10 Test innings without a half-century
Shubman Gill was the overnight batter alongside Jaiswal and one expected him to produce the goods after a characteristic start on Day 2. He added 36 runs with KL Rahul before falling to debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley. Gill has gone 10 Test innings without a half-century. 13, 18, 6, 10, 29*, 2, 26, 36, 10, and 23 read his scores in this period.
Rahul slams his fifth 50-plus Test score against England
KL Rahul scored a magnificent 86-run knock in India's first innings. He added 64 runs alongside Shreyas Iyer for the fourth wicket before adding another 65-run stand alongside Jadeja. His 86 was laced with eight fours and two sixes. Playing his 50th game, he has raced to 2,841 runs at 34.22 (50s: 14). This was his fifth 50-plus score against England (933 runs).
Jadeja is closing in on a defining century
Jadeja has been the force for India on Day 2. After claiming three wickets on Day 1, he stitched crucial fifty-plus stands alongside Rahul, KS Bharat, and now Axar. With these three defining stands, India have gone past the 400-run mark. Jadeja has faced 155 balls for his 81*. Jadeja looked in total control and has played with a lot of composure.
Shreyas, Bharat, and Axar chip in
Shreyas scored 35 from 63 balls before going for a big shot and throwing his wicket away. An attempted sweep against Root saw Bharat get trapped LBW for a well-made 41. Axar, who came in at number nine, is looking solid (35*).
Root was England's best bowler on Day 2
On a difficult day for the Englishmen, Root was the standout bowler. He removed Jaiswal early on before almost got Rahul for a duck. Bharat also fell prey to Root's spin. Root derived several false shots from the Indian batters.