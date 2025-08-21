Will Shreyas Iyer succeed Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain? 

Shreyas Iyer is emerging as the frontrunner to be India's next ODI captain, according to a NDTV report. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering Iyer as a long-term replacement for Rohit Sharma . The decision could be announced after the Asia Cup, which will take place from September 9-28 in the UAE. Notably, Iyer was snubbed from the Asia Cup squad.

Leadership transition Gill likely to lead in T20Is Shubman Gill, who recently started his Test captaincy stint, is also likely to succeed Suryakumar Yadav in the T20I format. However, despite being considered for the ODI captaincy role due to his impressive performance and recent vice-captaincy experience, the BCCI is wary of overburdening him with too many leadership responsibilities across formats. Notably, Gill lead India to a 2-2 draw in England in his maiden assignment as Test captain.

Future prospects Rohit, Kohli's fate to be decided post-AISA Cup Rohit and Virat Kohli will have the final say on their ODI future, with reports suggesting that the two legends could play their last ODIs on the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia. The BCCI is likely to meet after the Asia Cup to discuss its roadmap, including discussions with Rohit and Kohli about their future in international cricket.