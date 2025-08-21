BCCI extends Ajit Agarkar's term as chief selector: Report 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the contract of Ajit Agarkar as the chairman of the selection committee, as per Indian Express. His new term will run until June 2026. Agarkar's first term began in June 2023, and since then, Team India has won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Transition period Agarkar's 1st term has been successful Under Agarkar's leadership, India also reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. The former all-rounder has also overseen a difficult transition period in Test cricket with the retirements of three legends—Ravi Ashwin retiring from all formats, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma transitioned from certain roles but continued to play ODIs. New captains were appointed during this time as well—Shubman Gill for Tests and Suryakumar Yadav for T20Is.

Committee composition Current selection committee and expected changes The current selection committee under Agarkar includes SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and S Sharath. However, it is expected that some changes will be made after the annual general body meeting in September. Sharath's term as chairman of the junior selection committee began in September 2021, and he was promoted to the senior selection committee in January 2023. The BCCI is likely to replace him with a new face.