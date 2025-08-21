BCCI extends Ajit Agarkar's term as chief selector: Report
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the contract of Ajit Agarkar as the chairman of the selection committee, as per Indian Express. His new term will run until June 2026. Agarkar's first term began in June 2023, and since then, Team India has won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and Champions Trophy earlier this year.
Transition period
Agarkar's 1st term has been successful
Under Agarkar's leadership, India also reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. The former all-rounder has also overseen a difficult transition period in Test cricket with the retirements of three legends—Ravi Ashwin retiring from all formats, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma transitioned from certain roles but continued to play ODIs. New captains were appointed during this time as well—Shubman Gill for Tests and Suryakumar Yadav for T20Is.
Committee composition
Current selection committee and expected changes
The current selection committee under Agarkar includes SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and S Sharath. However, it is expected that some changes will be made after the annual general body meeting in September. Sharath's term as chairman of the junior selection committee began in September 2021, and he was promoted to the senior selection committee in January 2023. The BCCI is likely to replace him with a new face.
Selector retention
Changes in women's and junior men's selection committees
The BCCI is reportedly happy with the current selection committee and may only make one change. The board will also invite applications for senior women and junior men selection committees. Women's committee chairman Neetu David, along with Arati Vaidya and Mithu Mukherjee, are completing five years as selectors. According to board regulations, members can hold their position for a maximum of five years.