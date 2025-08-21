How Harmanpreet Kaur has fared in Asia: WODI stats 

India recently announced their squad for the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup , starting September 30. India, who are the co-hosts alongside Sri Lanka, will be led by the experienced Harmanpreet Kaur . The 36-year-old would aim to end India's trophy drought in ICC tournaments. Harmanpreet is coming off a successful England tour, where she smacked an WODI ton. Here's her WODI record in Asia.

Numbers Fourth-most WODI runs in Asia Harmanpreet, since making her WODI debut in 2009, has been India's mainstay middle-order batter across formats. In 79 WODIs in Asia, the star opener has racked up 2,092 runs at an average of 36.70. The tally includes 3 tons and 9 half-centuries. Only three other players have scored 2,000-plus WODI runs in Asia - Mithali Raj (3,696), Smriti Mandhana (2570), and Chamari Athapaththu (2,542).

Breakdown Breakdown of her runs The majority Harmanpreet's WODI runs in Asia have come in India. She owns 1,626 runs at 36.95, with all her tons coming in home conditions. Notably, the Indian skipper averages 39.50 from 17 WODIs in Sri Lanka (395 runs).

Information Third-most runs as captain As per ESPNcricinfo, Harmanpreet has the third-most WODI runs as captain in Asia. She has racked up 918 runs at 45.90 while leading in 27 such WODIs. The Indian skipper is only behind Mithali (2,497) and Athapaththu (1,632).