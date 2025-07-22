Harmanpreet Kaur slams her seventh WODI ton, equals Mithali Raj
What's the story
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has slammed her seventh century in Women's ODIs. The Indian skipper reached the three-figure mark in the 3rd and final WODI against England at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Harmanpreet led from the front after Smriti Mandhana's dismissal left India reeling at 81/2. The former equaled legend Mithali Raj in terms of WODI tons for India. She also completed 4,000 WODI runs.
Record
Harmanpreet emulates Mithali
As per ESPNcricinfo, Harmanpreet now has the joint second-most centuries for India in WODIs. She equaled Mithali, who retired with seven tons. Notably, Mandhana is the only Indian to have scored 10-plus centuries in WODIs (11). No other Indian owns more than five such tons. Besides, Harmanpreet also has 19 half-centuries to her name in the format.
Milestone
Harmanpreet attains this feat
Harmanpreet unlocked another achievement earlier in the innings. She became only the third Indian woman to complete 4,000 runs in ODI cricket. Harmanpreet, who has been bolstering India's middle order, attained the feat with her 33rd run in the match. She is only behind Raj (7,805) and Mandhana (4,588) in terms of WODI runs for India.