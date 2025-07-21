Will Kuldeep Yadav feature in Manchester Test vs England?
What's the story
The Indian cricket team is set to make some major changes in their XI for the fourth Test of the series against England. The match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting on July 23. According to Indian Express, Kuldeep Yadav is likely to play the game after Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out due to injury. Here are further details.
Player fitness
Indian team facing a fitness crisis
The Indian cricket team is facing a major fitness crisis ahead of the fourth Test. Rishabh Pant, who injured his finger in the last game, is unlikely to keep wickets as he remains unfit. While Akash Deep (back injury) is doubtful for the Manchester Test, Arshdeep Singh (hand injury) has been officially ruled out of the fixture.
Team adjustments
Nitish Kumar Reddy's injury opens up opportunity for Kuldeep
Reddy has been ruled out of the entire series due to a knee injury he suffered during a gym session. This development has left the Indian management in a tough spot with key players getting injured. However, it also opens up an opportunity for Kuldeep to be included in the XI for this virtual series decider.
Player profile
A look at Kuldeep's Test stats
Kuldeep Yadav has had a decent run in the longest format of the game. He last played a Test in October 2024. Overall, he has played 13 Tests since his debut in March 2017 and picked up 56 wickets at an average of 22.16. Kuldeep has played just one Test in England, back in 2018 at Lord's. He went wicket-less in that fixture. He will join forces with fellow left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja if picked for the Manchester game.