Can India chase 193 at Lord's? Here's what history suggests 

Team India has a golden opportunity to win the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Lord's. They bowled out England for just 192 runs on Day 4, with off-spinner Washington Sundar taking four wickets and pacers doing their bit. Both teams had scored 387 in their first innings, but England's second innings collapse has given India a target of just 193 runs. However, by the end of Day 4, they were reduced to 58/4.

Bowling brilliance How India bowled out England Sundar was India's surprise hero, picking up four of the last six wickets (all bowled dismissals). Jasprit Bumrah also joined in on the action with two key lower-order dismissals. Mohammed Siraj gave India a strong start by taking out Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope in his opening spell. Despite some controversial LBW decisions against India in England's second innings, they managed to restrict their opponents' score.

Chase India lose four wickets in their chase of 193 As mentioned, India have not started well in the run chase. Jofra Archer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck, handing England a sensational start. KL Rahul and Karun Nair then took control and looked to build a partnership. Just when things were going well, Nair fell to Brydon Carse. Skipper Shubman Gill also perished cheaply Akash Deep was India's next wicket to fall as the team finished the day at 58/4.

Historical context Chasing 193 at Lord's can be tough Historically, chasing a target of 193 at Lord's is no easy feat, as per ESPNcricinfo. In Test cricket history at this venue, only seven successful chases of 190 or more have been recorded. However, five of these chases have come in this century. The last Test fixture here South Africa saw chase down 282 against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final last month.

DYK India's best chase at this venue Meanwhile, India's highest successful chase here was way back in 1986 when they chased down a target of 136 for five under Ravi Shastri and Kapil Dev's leadership. This was their maiden Test win at Lord's. However, the Indian team has won two of their last three Tests at the iconic venue (2014 and 2021). They now have a chance to record their fourth Test win at Lord's.

Highest totals India's highest fourth-innings total at Lord's Meanwhile, India own four 190-plus fourth-innings totals at Lord's, though none in the winning cause. They made 397/10 in the final innings of the 2002 Lord's match, which they lost. They narrowly managed a draw in the 2007 game by finishing at 282/9. India were folded for 261 and 224 in the fourth innings of the 2011 and 1990 Lord's games, respectively. England won both these games.