Ola Electric seeks ₹1,200 crore in funding amid market challenges

Earlier this year, Ola Electric had received board approval to raise ₹1,700 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and other eligible debt securities. However, this time around, the company's focus is on refinancing an existing bank loan with the fresh funds. The plan is expected to be finalized over the course of FY26.

Funding strategies

Losses have widened to ₹870 crore

Along with private credit, Ola Electric is also considering other fundraising methods such as qualified institutional placement. However, the company's founder and MD Bhavish Aggarwal has shown a preference for the private credit route. This comes as Ola Electric's market share has been challenged by legacy players and its losses have widened to ₹870 crore in Q4FY25 from the previous year. Ola Electric's share price, which was at ₹40 today, has declined 44% in the past six months.