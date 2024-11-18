Summarize Simplifying... In short Honda is set to launch its first electric scooter in India on November 27, boasting a range of over 100km on a full charge.

The scooter will feature two ride modes, Standard and Sport, and two trim levels, each with a unique digital instrument cluster.

The scooter's debut marks Honda's entry into the competitive electric two-wheeler market in India, currently dominated by Ola Electric, Bajaj Auto, and TVS.

It will get 2 display options

Honda's first electric scooter for India will offer 100km+ range

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:18 pm Nov 18, 202405:18 pm

What's the story Honda has dropped a new teaser for its upcoming electric scooter, which is tailored for the Indian market. The teaser shows two display options that will be offered on the EV: a compact LCD unit and a larger TFT dashboard. Notably, the latter will be the same as that of the CUV e:, further connecting the Indian Honda e-scooter with its international sibling. The vehicle will also deliver over 100km of range per charge.

Enhanced range

Indian Honda e-scooter to feature larger battery

The teaser also reveals that the Honda scooter shows a speedo-indicated range of 104km with a full charge. This indicates that the Indian model will come with a bigger battery than the 2.6kWh unit seen in the CUV e:. However, the exact capacity is undisclosed.

Riding options

It will offer 2 ride modes

The upcoming Honda e-scooter for India will come with two ride modes - Standard and Sport. These modes are also available in the CUV e:. The TFT display can be paired with a smartphone. This would enable navigation prompts as well as notification alerts on the dashboard of the vehicle itself.

Trim variations

Two trim levels

The recently released teaser indicates that Honda EV will be offered in two trim levels. Each of them will come with a different kind of digital instrument cluster. The bigger screen will show important information like battery charge, remaining range, speed, mode among others. It also teased turn-by-turn navigation and music control capabilities for the electric scooter.

Powertrain specifics

Range and powertrain details

With a full battery charge, the Honda vehicle is expected to offer a range of 104km in standard mode. The electric scooter will also offer a sport mode for better throttle response, but that may compromise the maximum range. Previous teasers have suggested that the two-wheeler will sport swingarm-mounted motors, similar to those seen in Bajaj Chetak and Vida V1 models.

Launch date

Honda's electric scooter to be unveiled on November 27

Honda is all set to unveil its new electric scooter on November 27. The company is looking to make a mark in the mass-market electric two-wheeler category, which is dominated by Ola Electric, Bajaj Auto, and TVS. It remains to be seen how quickly Honda will be able to ramp up its scooters' availability across India after the launch.