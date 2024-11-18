Volvo's first electric sedan will go official in March 2025
Volvo is gearing up to unveil its first-ever electric sedan, the ES90, in March next year. The launch event will be held in Stockholm, Sweden. The new model is aimed at taking on the likes of BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE. It will be part of Volvo's upcoming range of five advanced EV models, and will be sold globally with a special focus on China.
A technological figurehead for Volvo
The ES90 shares a close relationship with the EX90 electric SUV, and will be a technological figurehead for Volvo. It will be underpinned by the bespoke electric SPA2 platform, the same as the EX90. The ES90's design wll mimic that of the current S90 sedan, with additional styling cues borrowed from the EX90 including a closed-off grille, 'Thor's hammer' headlights, and upright rear lights.
It will offer up to 600km of range
The ES90 shall be 4,999mm long, a tad longer than the S90, and have a 3,100mm wheelbase to ensure maximum interior space. It will be offered in single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel-drive avatars. The car will pack a 111kWh battery promising up to 600km range for the single-motor variant. Power outputs are likely to be similar to EX90, with standard models getting 402hp and Performance variants up to 502hp.
ES90 to feature advanced Volvo Cars superset 'tech stack'
The ES90 will come with an advanced Volvo Cars Superset 'tech stack,' including all hardware and software for the infotainment, autonomous functions, and other systems. The setup will be utilized on all future models and provide over-the-air updates. Eventually, it will permit updates to be rolled out across all Volvo models. The car may also offer many of the EX90's safety features, including a LiDAR scanner.