Volvo EX90 electric SUV to be revealed on November 9
Volvo is all set to reveal the EX90 electric SUV on November 9. The EV will be a flagship model for the brand and will replace the XC90 in the brand's portfolio. The full-sized SUV will have an aerodynamic design and a drag coefficient of 0.29 to improve its driving range. It will be equipped with a roof-integrated LiDAR system.
- Volvo is considered a pioneer when it comes to safety and was one of the earliest adopters of radar-based ADAS functions.
- The Swedish automaker is now implementing a LiDAR-based system that can detect pedestrians/obstacles up to 250m away, in the upcoming EX90 electric SUV.
- The four-wheeler will solidify the brand's commitment to a sustainable future and will be a flagship EV model globally.
When form follows function, better cars take shape. Get ready to meet the Volvo EX90, our new fully electric flagship SUV. Coming soon. #SafetyInMind pic.twitter.com/w0IMbex8hT— Volvo Cars (@volvocars) November 1, 2022
The Volvo EX90 will have a typical SUV silhouette and flaunt the brand's modern design philosophy. The SUV will feature a clamshell hood, a closed-off grille, LED headlamps with the signature "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, a raked windscreen, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and vertically stacked LED taillights. It will roll on designer alloy wheels, wrapped in new-generation energy-efficient tires.
The technical details for the upcoming EX90 are yet to be disclosed by Volvo. We expect the flagship SUV to be powered by a potent electric motor paired with a large battery pack.
The interiors of the EX90 are under the wraps. However, Volvo has confirmed the use of nearly 110 pounds of recycled plastics and bio-based material in the cabin. The SUV will feature a spacious seven-seater cabin with a minimalist design, climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and an infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
The details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming EX90 will be disclosed by Volvo at the launch event. We expect the electric SUV to carry a premium over the current flagship, the XC90, which starts at Rs. 93.9 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.