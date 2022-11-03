Auto

Volvo EX90 electric SUV to be revealed on November 9

Volvo EX90 electric SUV to be revealed on November 9

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 03, 2022, 05:15 pm 2 min read

Volvo EX90 will sport LED headlights with "Thor's Hammer" DRLs. Representative image (Photo credit: Volvo)

Volvo is all set to reveal the EX90 electric SUV on November 9. The EV will be a flagship model for the brand and will replace the XC90 in the brand's portfolio. The full-sized SUV will have an aerodynamic design and a drag coefficient of 0.29 to improve its driving range. It will be equipped with a roof-integrated LiDAR system.

Context Why does this story matter?

Volvo is considered a pioneer when it comes to safety and was one of the earliest adopters of radar-based ADAS functions.

The Swedish automaker is now implementing a LiDAR-based system that can detect pedestrians/obstacles up to 250m away, in the upcoming EX90 electric SUV.

The four-wheeler will solidify the brand's commitment to a sustainable future and will be a flagship EV model globally.

Twitter Post Take a look at the design teaser

When form follows function, better cars take shape. Get ready to meet the Volvo EX90, our new fully electric flagship SUV. Coming soon. #SafetyInMind pic.twitter.com/w0IMbex8hT — Volvo Cars (@volvocars) November 1, 2022

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt designer alloy wheels and all-LED lighting

The Volvo EX90 will have a typical SUV silhouette and flaunt the brand's modern design philosophy. The SUV will feature a clamshell hood, a closed-off grille, LED headlamps with the signature "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, a raked windscreen, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and vertically stacked LED taillights. It will roll on designer alloy wheels, wrapped in new-generation energy-efficient tires.

Information It will be backed by a powerful electric motor

The technical details for the upcoming EX90 are yet to be disclosed by Volvo. We expect the flagship SUV to be powered by a potent electric motor paired with a large battery pack.

Interiors The cabin will feature recycled plastics and bio-based materials

The interiors of the EX90 are under the wraps. However, Volvo has confirmed the use of nearly 110 pounds of recycled plastics and bio-based material in the cabin. The SUV will feature a spacious seven-seater cabin with a minimalist design, climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and an infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Volvo EX90: How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming EX90 will be disclosed by Volvo at the launch event. We expect the electric SUV to carry a premium over the current flagship, the XC90, which starts at Rs. 93.9 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.