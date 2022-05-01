Auto

Ferrari Purosangue SUV spied on test; design details revealed

Ferrari Purosangue is also expected to arrive in India (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Italian supercar maker Ferrari will unveil its Purosangue SUV in the third quarter of this year. It should also arrive in India. Now, a camouflaged mule of the four-wheeler has been spied testing; revealing important design elements. The video suggests that the car will have a lengthy bonnet, multi-spoke wheels, narrow headlights, and four exhaust tips, among other highlights.

Ferrari is one of the world's most famous supercar manufacturers. It is also a racing giant with multiple Formula 1 championships and 24 Hours of Le Mans victories.

Ferrari is now trying to benefit from the SUV craze that has gripped both the domestic and the international markets, with its rivals Lamborghini and Porsche already present in the SUV segment.

Design The car will sport sleek headlamps and quad exhausts

The Ferrari Purosangue will feature a coupe-like roofline, a long bonnet, wide air dams, and sleek headlights inspired by the SF90 and Roma. It will be flanked by ORVMS, B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and black-colored multi-spoke wheels on the sides. An integrated spoiler, raked windscreen, wrap-around LED taillamps, and quad exhaust tips will grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information It will be offered with V8 and V12 engine options

The Purosangue SUV might be offered with a 3.9-liter V8 turbo-petrol engine or a 6.5-liter V12 mill, making 611.5hp and 789hp respectively. The motors should be linked to a DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system like the Ferrari FF.

Interiors The SUV will get bucket seats and ADAS

Details regarding the interiors of the Ferrari Purosangue SUV are currently unavailable. However, it is expected to have a luxurious cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, bucket seats, and auto climate control. Multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and ADAS features should ensure the safety of the passengers. It will also house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

Information Ferrari Purosangue SUV: Pricing and availability

Ferrari is yet to disclose the pricing and availability details of the Purosangue SUV. However, in India, the premium vehicle is expected to bear a price-tag of around Rs. 3 crore (ex-showroom).