Lincoln reveals its 2022 Navigator SUV in the US

Lincoln has revealed its new-generation Navigator SUV in the US. It will go on sale there in early-2022. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an imposing design and a spacious cabin with a host of technology. Under the hood, it draws power from a 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Here are more details.

The car sports a chrome-studded grille and 3D LED taillight

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator has a sculpted bonnet, a large chrome-studded grille, forward-looking cameras, and adaptive pixel projector headlights. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. A full-width 3D LED taillight, a window wiper, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear section of the SUV.

It runs on a 440hp, 3.5-liter engine

The Lincoln Navigator SUV draws power from a 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged, EcoBoost V6 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 440hp and a peak torque of 691Nm.

A touchscreen infotainment system and driver assist features are available

Lincoln Navigator has front seats with massage function, heated/cooled seats in the second row, dark wood/Khaya wood trims, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 5.8-inch digital screen and a 13.2-inch SYNC 4 touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. ActiveGlide driver-assist technology, Intersection Assist, Active Park Assist 2.0, Trailer Reverse Guidance, and multiple airbags ensure safety.

2022 Lincoln Navigator: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Lincoln Navigator is expected to carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at $78,000 (around Rs. 58 lakh). The car will go on sale next year.