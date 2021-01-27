As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has a refreshed design and gets an upmarket cabin with a host of new features. It is offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines.

Jeep has launched its facelifted Compass SUV in India at a starting price-tag of Rs. 16.99 lakh.

The Jeep Compass (facelift) comes in Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O), and Model S trims. A special 80th Anniversary Edition model is also available.

It has a refreshed look, featuring a 7-slat grille with honeycomb-mesh inserts, a new bumper with a larger air dam, and redesigned headlamps with LED DRLs.

The car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.