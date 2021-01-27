-
Jeep Compass (facelift) launched in India at Rs. 17 lakhLast updated on Jan 27, 2021, 12:46 pm
Jeep has launched its facelifted Compass SUV in India at a starting price-tag of Rs. 16.99 lakh.
As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has a refreshed design and gets an upmarket cabin with a host of new features. It is offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Jeep Compass (facelift): At a glance
The Jeep Compass (facelift) comes in Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O), and Model S trims. A special 80th Anniversary Edition model is also available.
It has a refreshed look, featuring a 7-slat grille with honeycomb-mesh inserts, a new bumper with a larger air dam, and redesigned headlamps with LED DRLs.
The car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Information
Power and performance
The Jeep Compass (facelift) gets two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.4-liter Multi-air turbo-petrol motor that makes 162.2hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter Multi-jet turbo-diesel mill that generates 173.3hp/350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
Depending on the trim, the Jeep Compass (facelift) has a spacious cabin with all-black/dual-tone leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, nine Alpine speakers with a subwoofer, a panoramic sunroof, 2-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV houses a 360-degree-view parking camera, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Information
What about the pricing?
In India, the Jeep Compass (facelift) starts at Rs. 16.99 lakh for the Sport model and goes up to Rs. 24.49 lakh for the Model S variant. Meanwhile, the 80th Anniversary Special Edition is priced at Rs. 22.96 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).