Turbocharged petrol engines are slowly making their way into mainstream cars due to their efficiency as well as performance. With tightening emission rules, a turbo-petrol engine makes more sense, and hence carmakers are investing in this technology. Rivaling Hyundai's i20 turbo-petrol, Tata Motors has introduced the Altroz iTurbo variant in India. But is it worth your money? Let's find out.

Exteriors Tata Altroz iTurbo : At a glance

While the iTurbo version does not offer any specific design changes, the Altroz range as a whole gets a new flagship XZ+ trim. There is also a new Harbor Blue color on offer, which is available with a contrasting black roof. The new color adds to the sporty stance of the car which is complimented by blacked out B-pillars, ORVMs and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Altroz iTurbo gets some feature upgrades and a new color scheme. The dual-tone black and gray interiors increase the premium quotient of the cabin while the space on offer remains a big highlight. The entire Altroz range also offers new features like iRA (Intelligent Real-time Assist) connected car technology, leatherette seats, 8-speaker Harman audio system, and Xpress Cool function for faster cooling.

Under the hood Power and performance

The Altroz iTurbo gets a new 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine which develops 110hp/140Nm. This unit is, however, only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is no doubt that the Altroz iTurbo is a sprightly performer in both the city and highway conditions due to its potent power delivery. It feels quick and there is no turbo-lag. The gearbox is also fairly smooth to use.

On the roads Mileage and ride quality

Tata Motors has tweaked the Altroz iTurbo's suspension to handle the extra power and that has resulted in better handling. However, the ride quality is a bit stiffer. The steering gains weight at high speeds and feels direct while giving enough confidence to the driver to push the car to its limit. In terms of mileage, the Altroz iTurbo promises 18.3km/l.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?