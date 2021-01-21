-
Mercedes-Benz EQA electric SUV, with 426km driving range, unveiledLast updated on Jan 21, 2021, 11:31 am
-
Based on the GLA crossover, German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its EQA all-electric SUV. It is the company's second fully-electric model and is currently available in a single EQA 250 variant.
As for the highlights, it has an eye-catching look and a premium cabin with a host of hi-tech features. It draws power from a 66.5kWh double-decker Lithium-ion battery pack.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
Mercedes-Benz EQA: At a glance
-
The Mercedes-Benz EQA has a black panel grille, a continuous light strip at the front and rear, a bumper with black inserts, and LED headlamps.
It is flanked by black roof rails, cladding around wheel arches, side skirts, and up to 20-inch alloy wheels in dual or tricolor design.
A roof-mounted spoiler, wrap-around LED taillights, and a faux diffuser are present on the rear.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
Mercedes-Benz EQA has a dual-tone cabin with leather upholstery, circular AC vents, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and an 'ENERGIZING' function that uses lighting, musical, and massage functions to uplift the mood of the passengers.
It also houses a 7.0-inch or 10.25-inch MBUX infotainment console with support for 'Mercedes me connect' that has a voice assistant which responds to "Hey Mercedes" keyword.
-
Power
Power and performance
-
The Mercedes-Benz EQA is equipped with a front-mounted asynchronous motor and a 66.5kWh double-decker Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain delivers 188hp of maximum power and 375Nm of peak torque.
The battery can be charged from 10-80% in approximately 30 minutes using a 100kW DC fast-charger and delivers a range of 426km on a single charge.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
In Germany, the Mercedes-Benz EQA all-electric SUV carries a starting price-tag of €47,540 (approximately Rs. 42.10 lakh). The deliveries of the car will commence later this year. However, it is unclear if the EQA electric SUV will make its way to India anytime soon.