Based on the GLA crossover, German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its EQA all-electric SUV. It is the company's second fully-electric model and is currently available in a single EQA 250 variant. As for the highlights, it has an eye-catching look and a premium cabin with a host of hi-tech features. It draws power from a 66.5kWh double-decker Lithium-ion battery pack. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Mercedes-Benz EQA: At a glance

The Mercedes-Benz EQA has a black panel grille, a continuous light strip at the front and rear, a bumper with black inserts, and LED headlamps. It is flanked by black roof rails, cladding around wheel arches, side skirts, and up to 20-inch alloy wheels in dual or tricolor design. A roof-mounted spoiler, wrap-around LED taillights, and a faux diffuser are present on the rear.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Mercedes-Benz EQA has a dual-tone cabin with leather upholstery, circular AC vents, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and an 'ENERGIZING' function that uses lighting, musical, and massage functions to uplift the mood of the passengers. It also houses a 7.0-inch or 10.25-inch MBUX infotainment console with support for 'Mercedes me connect' that has a voice assistant which responds to "Hey Mercedes" keyword.

Power Power and performance

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is equipped with a front-mounted asynchronous motor and a 66.5kWh double-decker Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain delivers 188hp of maximum power and 375Nm of peak torque. The battery can be charged from 10-80% in approximately 30 minutes using a 100kW DC fast-charger and delivers a range of 426km on a single charge.

Information What about the pricing?