Last updated on Jan 15, 2021, 11:38 am

British automaker Aston Martin has launched its first ever SUV, the DBX, in India. Only 11 units are up for grabs this year. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has a sporty look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Aston Martin DBX: At a glance

The Aston Martin DBX is based on an all-new, bonded aluminium platform and sports a large 'DB' grille, a muscular bonnet with air vents, and eye-shaped headlights. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, frameless doors, ORVMs, and 22-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, ducktail-style boot lid spoiler, linked LED taillights, and chunky, twin exhausts embedded into the bumper are present on the rear.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Aston Martin DBX has a 5-seater cabin, featuring Bridge of Weir leather upholstery, DB11-inspired sport seats, a panoramic glass roof, and ambient lighting. The car houses a dashboard with bespoke switches and controls, a 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay. For passengers' safety, multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera have been offered.

Engine Power and performance

The Aston Martin DBX draws power from a BS6-compliant 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine with cylinder deactivation tech, mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 550hp of maximum power and 700Nm of peak torque. It allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds, and clock a top-speed of over 290km/h.

Information What about the pricing?