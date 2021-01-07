-
07 Jan 2021
Ahead of launch, Jeep Compass (facelift) SUV unveiled in India
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Auto
-
Ahead of its launch in February, the facelifted Jeep Compass SUV has been unveiled in India.
The premium four-wheeler sports a refreshed look and gets a revamped cabin with a host of new features such as a "floating" 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console. It is offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
Jeep Compass (facelift): At a glance
-
Jeep Compass (facelift) has a sporty look, featuring a 7-slat grille with honeycomb-like inserts, and a refreshed front bumper with a larger air vent.
New foglight housings and swept-back LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs are also present.
The car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, a window wiper, and 'JEEP' lettering grace the rear section.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The Compass (facelift) has a spacious cabin with dual-tone leather upholstery, automatic climate control, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, an electrically-adjustable driver's seat, and brushed aluminium-like trim. Slim AC vents and a 3-spoke steering wheel are also present.
It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a "floating" 10.1-inch UConnect 5 touchscreen infotainment console with support for Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
-
Information
What safety features are offered on the car?
-
For the safety of the passengers, the Compass (facelift) comes with six airbags, traction control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD and brake assist, hill-start assist, hill-descent control automatic headlights and wipers, as well as a 360-degree parking camera.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
The facelifted Jeep Compass is offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 2.0-liter diesel engine generating 173hp of power and 350Nm of torque and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill churning out a maximum power of 163hp and 250Nm of peak torque.
Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT automatic, and a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The pricing and availability details of the facelifted Jeep Compass SUV in India will be revealed at the launch event next month. However, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 17 lakh, and will go against rivals such as Hyundai Tucson and Skoda Karoq.