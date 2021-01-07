Ahead of its launch in February, the facelifted Jeep Compass SUV has been unveiled in India. The premium four-wheeler sports a refreshed look and gets a revamped cabin with a host of new features such as a "floating" 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console. It is offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Jeep Compass (facelift): At a glance

Jeep Compass (facelift) has a sporty look, featuring a 7-slat grille with honeycomb-like inserts, and a refreshed front bumper with a larger air vent. New foglight housings and swept-back LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs are also present. The car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, a window wiper, and 'JEEP' lettering grace the rear section.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Compass (facelift) has a spacious cabin with dual-tone leather upholstery, automatic climate control, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, an electrically-adjustable driver's seat, and brushed aluminium-like trim. Slim AC vents and a 3-spoke steering wheel are also present. It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a "floating" 10.1-inch UConnect 5 touchscreen infotainment console with support for Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Information What safety features are offered on the car?

For the safety of the passengers, the Compass (facelift) comes with six airbags, traction control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD and brake assist, hill-start assist, hill-descent control automatic headlights and wipers, as well as a 360-degree parking camera.

Engine Power and performance

The facelifted Jeep Compass is offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 2.0-liter diesel engine generating 173hp of power and 350Nm of torque and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill churning out a maximum power of 163hp and 250Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT automatic, and a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?